Ashneer Grover Hails 'Shark Tank India' Pitcher As The Latter's Business Grows 3 Times

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been dominating the headlines ever since he judged the Shark Tank India Season 1. Grover's bet on one of the pitchers has paid off well. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image in which he could be seen posing with Manas, Beyond Snacks founder. Expressing happiness, the Shark Tank India judge said that he was proud of seeing the growth in Manas's Kerela banana chips business.

Ashneer Grover gives a shoutout to Shark Tank India pitcher

Ashneer was the shark who invested in Manas' business after his pitch on Shark Tank India. Sharing the pic on the photo-blogging site, Ashneer wrote in the caption, "It was great catching up with @beyondsnacks Founder Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it’s heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitably within 6 months ! #ungreasyanna #sharktankindia".

Netizens say, 'It's good to see...'

Well, netizens expressed happiness over the same and the comment section is proof of it. An Instagram user wrote, "It's good to see that he is growing but I am interested in knowing that you aren't managing BharatPe now, then what will be your next business to move in?", another fan wrote, "Lovely sir. Read the news, difficult for board members of bharatpay to manage the company like the way you were doing" and many even hailed Grover for the investments he made in smart pitches during the show.

Ashneer Grover & BharatPe controversy

Ashneer Grover is currently embroiled in a controversy with BharatPe. Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were accused of financial irregularities. They "grossly misused" company expense accounts to support their extravagant lives, according to BharatPe. Madhuri Jain Grover, the company's head of controls, was dismissed in February. In March, Ashneer Grover was ousted from all of his roles at BharatPe.

He was ousted from all responsibilities by BharatPe board last month after an audit report revealed major governance violations during his tenure. "Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company as a result of his misdeeds," the board stated in a statement. Grover resigned as managing director and a director on the company's board of directors the day before, following a two-month-long controversy.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover