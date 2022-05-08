Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight ever since he judged Shark Tank India Season 1. The show is the Indian franchise of the American programme Shark Tank and features entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks. Ashneer Grover was one of the 'Sharks' of the reality show and was well-known known for his bold judgments.

As the show has now been concluded, Ashneer is often seen sharing updates about his life on his social media handles. Recently, the entrepreneur made his acting debut after he collaborated with actor and creator Shubham Gaur for a hilarious video highlighting the differences between rich and middle-class people.

Shark Tank India's judge Ashneer Grover stars in a hilarious video

On Saturday, Shubam Gaur took to his social media handle and dropped a fun video that was about the differences between directions given by 'rich people' and 'middle-class people'. In the video, Ashneer is featured along with Shubam and content creator Saloni Gaur. Sharing the video, Shubham wrote in the caption, "Apne ghar ke pas ka landmark batao guys."

The first part of the clip focuses on 'rich people giving directions' where Shubam is seen riding a car and asking Ashneer for directions on the phone. He asked, "I have almost reached. Tell me where to come." to which Ashneer replies, "Bring your car in the service lane. My guard will be outside. Ask him, he will park your car." Shubham then asks, "This person wearing a Gucci T-shirt is your guard?".

Ashneer responds by saying, "He sweeps inside, guard is a different person. Once you park inside, my Maybach is parked too. It's a bit long, cross it and come. There's a Porsche parked behind it. On the right of the Porsche, there is a personal lift, a private lift. It opens at my front door. Come and ring the doorbell."

The video then moves to middle-class people giving directions where Shubam is seen talking on the phone. Shubham is seen guiding his friend, "Yes you have to take a left from the roundabout. Yes, foreigner, the road on which the doggy has pooped. Yes, the lane of the broken road. Why don't you enter the road, there's a lot of space for parking. I'll make sure you will be able to park. Just bring it in."

The video is no doubt funny and well portrays differences between rich and middle-class people.

Image: Instagram@shubhamgaur09,ashneer.grover