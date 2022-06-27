Ashneer Grover Meets Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor While Holidaying In Paris; See Pics

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently spotted vacationing in Paris to celebrate the 37th birthday of the Ek Villain Returns star. While the duo have been sharing loved-up photos and videos featuring themselves on social media, leaving their fans in awe, a new set of pictures recently surfaced online wherein the couple were seen with Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover as they bumped into each other in Paris.

Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris

Ashneer Grover was recently seen enjoying a family vacation in Paris as he shared pictures of them on his official Instagram space. On the other hand, as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also holidaying in Paris on the occasion of the latter’s 37th birthday, they met Ashneer Grover in the city and clicked pictures together.

Ashneer Grover took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures in which he can be seen posing for the camera with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The Ek Villain Returns actor was seen sporting a black blazer with a blue tee while Malaika Arora donned a neon outfit. He captioned the post by stating, “Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’ !” (sic) Check out the photos ahead-

Meanwhile, as Arjun Kapoor turned 37 on June 26, 2022, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which they both can be seen spending quality time with each other. Tara Sutaria, Patralekha Paul, Rakul Preet, Diva Dhawan, and several other artists from the industry took to the comments section and extended their birthday wishes to the actor. Take a look at some of the pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora vacationing in Paris.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of boarding their flight to Paris. Arjun Kapoor sported a blue t-shirt with black pants and paired them with a leather jacket. The actor completed his look with black shoes, glasses, and a bag. On the other hand, Malaika Arora wore a baggy dress, which she paired with black boots. The actor also carried a Louis Vuitton handbag to complete her outfit.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover/@malaikaaroraofficial