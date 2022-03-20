Shark Tank India recently received a spoof called Sasta Shark Tank, which has been receiving appreciation from fans. The spoof was created by none other than comedian and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani who received a reaction from Ex Bharat Pe MD Ashneer Grover — one of the judges on the reality show and reviewed Chanchlani’s act while applauding the same.

Ashish Chanchlani, the spoof has proven to be a hit. Chanchlani had also shared the video on Instagram, and Grover responded in the comments section. The spoof titled Sasta Shaark Tank features Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde. It also features Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal).

Ashish Chanchlani's Shak Taank India spoof receives a reaction from Ashneer Grover



The video starts by calling Sasta Shaark Tank a show that crushes the dreams of the people. In the clip, the entrepreneurs are seen pitching their ideas and the 'sharks' reacting to them. While captioning the video, Chanchlani wrote, “Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste (cheap) entrepreneurs can invest in then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open#SastaShaarkTank."



Ashneer who was impressed by Chanchkani’s spoof reacted to the video and praised the same in the comment section. "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (Cheap and long-lasting)." This is not the first time that Ashneer has reacted to the spoof. Earlier in his tweet to his former company BharatPe, Ashneer had spoken about Sasta Shark Tank.



Meanwhile, Fintech firm BharatPe's managing director Ashneer Grover had resigned from his post after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC.

"Ashneer Grover resigned as Managing Director and from the Board Director of BharatPe minutes after receiving the agenda for an upcoming Board meeting that included submission of the PWC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it. The Board reserves the right to take action based on the report's findings," Bharatpe said in a statement earlier.

IMAGE: Instagram/AshishChanchlani/AshneerGrover