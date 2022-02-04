Ashneer Grover Shares Shark Tank India's Song Comprising Of Best Snippets From Show; Watch

Shark Tank India's investor aka 'shark' Ashneer Grover recently took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a hilarious fan-made song out of some of the most memorable moments from the reality TV show. Ashneer, who is BharatPe co-founder dropped the video and wrote, "Now this is what I was waiting for! Song out of the @sharktank.india snippets."

'Shark Tank India' song by Ashneer Grover receives appreciation from fans

The video opens with a song with an auto-tuned jugalbandi of fellow shark Namita Thapar saying, "Pyaar ki bhi koi value hoti hai (Love has some value too)," along with a tabla beat. The video then goes on to set to music some of the most memorable lines from the show, including Ashneer's "Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is double standards)."

The song also found love from his fans and followers as they rushed to the comments section to appreciate Ashneer. One fan commented, "Sab jagah aap he chhaaa gye ho (You are every where)," while another one wrote, "Businessman by profession, meme lover by heart." A netizen advised him to shut his business and make music. He wrote, "Business band kardo ab music banana chalu karo (Shut your businesses and make music)."

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of 'sharks' and seeking their investment. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. The other six judges or 'sharks' on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat, and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

More on 'Shark Tank India'

The reality show has received mixed reviews after its launch in the month of December 2020. It has also attracted criticism for mistreating budding entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes as he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds. The show is set to end soon and the viewers will witness all 7 sharks together in the tank. Shark Tank India finale will be aired today. Color Me Mad, Tweak Labs, Nomad Food Project, Twee in One, On2Cook Limited, and Jain Shikanji are some of the pitches to watch out for that will surely win hearts, investments, and guidance from the Sharks.

