Ashneer Grover Takes Dig At Kapil's Drunk Tweets: 'Woh Kapil Daniels Ya Jack Sharma Tha'

The investors or 'sharks' from the ongoing popular Sony Television show, Shark Tank India appeared as guests on the channel's The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this weekend. Usually, it is the host Kapil Sharma who roasts the guests appearing on his show, however, one of the sharks managed to turn the tables on the latest episode.

Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Kapil Sharma's infamous tweets

During the episode, Kapil asked one of the sharks, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, the reason behind his temper and Ashneer was quick enough to take a dig at the comedian by saying it is because he does not drink so he does not have an outlet. Then, Ashneer went on to refer to Kapil Sharma's infamous drunk tweets. He said, "Kai baar kya hota hai ki raat ko koi banda thoda pee leta hai, raat ko gussa nikaal leta hai, phir subah uth ke bol deta hai, ‘Woh toh Kapil Daniels tha ya Jack Sharma tha’ (Sometimes when a guy takes a few drinks at night, he can say in the morning, 'It was Kapil Daniels or Jack Sharma')'." Listening to this, Kapil Sharma burst into laughter.

This comes into reference with Kapil recently admitting on his Netflix special stand-up show, I'm Not Done Yet that several of his infamous tweets to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past were done under the influence of alcohol. He had said, "Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels," referencing the popular liquor brands.

Ashneer then added that since he does not drink, he stays the 'same' all the time. He said, "Main har time same state mein hi rehta hoon. Gussa nahi but haan, jab kisiko sunani hoti hai toh sunani bhi hoti hai (I stay in the same state all the time. It's not anger but when I have to unload on someone, I just have to)."

The businessman also talked about being criticised for being too blunt with some pitchers whose ideas he dislikes. He said, "Kya hai ki main bol doon ki bohot achcha laga, aap bohot sundar lag rahe hai… Saamne wala confuse ho jayega na, sab kuch hi achcha hai toh phir paise dedo yaar. Agar tum paise nahi de rahe ho toh bata toh do kyun nahi de rahe (If I say everything is good, you are looking very beautiful, the other person will be confused that if everything is good, give me money. If you aren't giving money, tell me why)."

Taking a jibe at the 'other person looking beautiful' personally, his co-investor aka co-shark Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) replied with Ashneer's famous line, "Yeh sab doglapan hai, mat suniye (All this is double standard. Don't listen to him)."

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Besides Ashneer and Namita, the panel also has five other ‘sharks’ - Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt) Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com ), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial