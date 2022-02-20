Ashneer Grover Talks About His 'Shark Tank India' Memes & The One With Deepika Padukone

Shark Tank India recently completed its first season in February and received widespread popularity during its run on Sony TV. As the season came to an end, the reality show also became quite popular amongst netizens and several of the one-liners of the show spawned hilarious memes. Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe and one of the Sharks on the show sat down for an interview and shared his reaction on the Shark Tank India memes and the one in which his face was merged with Deepika Padukone's face from Padmavaat.

Ashneer Grover reacts to Shark Tank India memes

Ashneer Grover sat down with Rohan Joshi for his YouTube talk show and spoke about all the Shark Tank India memes. He said, "I didn't really watch memes before but when memes started coming the first thought that I had was that 'people really have free time. Like there were people in this world that took out time to remove snippets and edit these memes, I use to jokingly tell my Shark Tank team that these people are even better at editing that you all are."

He also spoke about the meme in which Grover's face was merged with Deepika Padukone's face from Padmavaat. He said, "There was this one meme with my face on Deepika Padukone's face from one of the songs, it was the ultimate level of editing and creativity. Then the Government of India started putting memes and I shared one of them on my Instagram handle."

More about Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The show received 62,000 aspirants from India, out of which 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the “sharks”. Out of 198 investment pitches at the reality TV show, 67 businesses got deals this season.

The Sharks for the season were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt. These self-made multi-millionaires judge the business concepts and products pitched and then decide whether to invest their own money to help market and mentor each contestant.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover