Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Receiving Tons Of Wishes From Fans On Birthday

After wrapping up her birthday celebrations, Ashnoor Kaur has a heartwarming message for fans. She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures two days after her birthday's grand celebrations. "Overwhelmed by all the love", she wrote in the caption.

The actor was happy to receive loving messages from her fans on her birthday. She shared pictures wearing a purple long-sleeved tee, a pair of black leather shorts and knee-high latex boots. She relaxed on a bed decorated especially for her birthday with balloons spelling "Happy Birthday" for the young actor. "You all have been pouring in, especially on my birthday. Thank you for all the warm wishes... Sending truck loads of love back! xoxo", she wrote contently in the caption.

Ashnoor Kaur thanks fans for the love received on her birthday

Comedian Sudesh Lehri sent his belated wishes to Ashnoor in the comment section. Ashnoor's fans were delighted to see her happy and left many heart emojis for the actor. Many of her fans left some belated wishes for her. They even complimented her looks in the pictures writing "Pretty". The post received more than 140,000 likes within an hour.

On the eve of her birthday, the actor was surprised with three cakes and a special arrangement of decorations. She dressed in a white satin robe as she sat for pictures with her family's surprise. She credited her parents for all the arrangements. In her Instagram Story, she shared all the gifts that she had received from her loved ones as she spent a lockdown birthday. She took a special break on her birthday to stay at the Radisson Blu.

The actor even received love from all her celebrity friends who took to their Instagram Stories to share special messages for the birthday girl. Siddharth Nigam, Sourabh Raaj Jain, were among some of the celebrities who wished Ashnoor on her 17th birthday. Ashnoor even made special time for her followers by going live on Instagram as well as holding a special video call conference with some of her fans. Ashnoor Kaur's age, as of May 3, 2021, is 17 years.

Ashnoor Kaur's birthday celebrations

