Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ashnoor Kaur’s Transformation Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most adored actors in the TV industry. She started working in the industry as a child artist. Recently, an unseen picture of the actor has been going viral which showcases her stunning transformation as adorable kiddo to a gorgeous diva. The picture was shared by an Instagram handle dedicated to the child artists of the television industry.

Also Read: Ashnoor Kaur Jets Off To Chandigarh Donning PPE Kit; Says 'Accepting New Normal'

Ashnoor Kaur's drastic transformation

The post shows two pictures of Ashnoor, one as a kid and the other from the present times. A little Ashnoor can be seen looking super cute in a printed white tee and blue jeans. She has opted for two blue rose clips on each side of her long hair. She can be seen flashing her delightful smile in the same.

The other picture shows the actor from the present time and her transformation is truly jaw-dropping. The actor can be seen donning a black lehenga comprising of a low cut blouse and a sheer floral-printed Ghagra and black dupatta. She can be seen opting for a statement black earrings along with the entire look. Her wavy locks and radiant makeup is adding to the glam quotient. Take a look at the picture showing the transformation of the Jhansi Ki Rani actor.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Ashnoor Kaur Shares Throwback Picture With Little Fans

Ashnoor Kaur starred in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha

The caption of the post also stated how Ashnoor who was born on May 4, 2004, went on to make her TV debut with the show, Jhansi Ki Rani. But it was her portrayal of the younger Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mini Khurana in Patiala Babes which made her into a household name. The caption further stated how Ashnoor starred in Jhansi Ki Rani as Prachi when she was just 5 years of age in the year 2009.

Ashnoor then went on to essay the role of Navika Vyas Bhatnagar in the popular show, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2. The actor was also seen as the young Mayra Kapoor in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain alongside Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Also Read: Ashnoor Kaur Rings In 16th Birthday With 'corona Fighters', Cuts Cake With Watchmen

Also Read: Ashnoor Kaur's Vacation Diaries Will Make You Envious, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.