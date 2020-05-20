Ashok Saraf Gives Oshiwara Police 180 Plates Of Aamras & Puris As A Sweet Gesture

While most people are in the safety of the homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, many police officers and healthcare professionals are still working to keep the public safe. Several citizens, including many celebs, have done their part to help authorities by donating food and personal protection equipment for the police.

Recently, actor Ashok Saraf and his wife also made a sweet gesture by sending 180 plates of food for policemen on duty at the Oshiwara police station.

Ashok Saraf's sweet gesture for the Oshiwara policemen

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh & Brother Aman Preet Have Fun In Tiktok's '#WhoIsMoreLikelyTo' Challenge

Recently, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to social media to share a photo of Ashok Saraf. In the caption for the photo, Viral Bhayani mentioned that actor Ashok Saraf and his wife, Nivedita Saraf, made a sweet gesture to the on-duty policemen at the Oshiwara police station. The couple donated 180 plates of aamras and puri for the policemen who were on duty at the station.

Also Read | Amy Jackson All Set To Relive Cannes Film Festival Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The picture shared by Viral Bhayani showcased Ashok Saraf and his wife alongside police officers at the Oshiwara police station. Viral Bhayani also showed a photo of Ashok Saraf's plate of puri and aamras. Several netizens were impressed by Ashok Saraf's kindness and gesture. Here is what Ashok Saraf's fans had to say about his sweet contribution to the police officers.

[Image from Viral Bhayani Instagram]

Other celebs who donated to the police during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ashok Saraf is not the only celebrity who contributed to the police during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar donated over Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and even paid tribute to all the officers who lost their lives due to the virus. Several celebs also donated personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves, to help the police stay protected from the disease.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Sings 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' By Farida Khanum Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and many others donated significant sums to the PM CARES fund that was set up to help the poor during the pandemic. Moreover, many celebs are also working with the government to spread awareness about the pandemic. Besides celebrities, even common citizens are showing their appreciation for the police. Many citizens have donated food and utilities to the police to help them during the pandemic.

[Promo Image from Viral Bhayani]

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Impressed With Neha Sharma's Performance In 'Illegal', Here's What He Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.