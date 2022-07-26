The upcoming spin-off of the iconic sitcom That '70s Show, which is titled That '90s Show, is currently under production. The show is set to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix and will see the cast of the previous show reprise their roles for cameos. Earlier this year, the streaming service also gave a glimpse of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp's iconic characters from the new sitcom. As Ashton Kutcher recently reprised his role as Michael Kelso for his cameo, along with his wife Mila Kunis, who played Jackie Burkhart, he shared his experience of revisiting the show's sets.

It has been over 15 years since the iconic sitcom came to an end and its cast bid their final goodbye to Point Place, the fictional town in Wisconsin. Ashton Kutcher, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vengeance, talked to Variety about revisiting That 70's Show's sets on the red carpet of his film's premiere. The actor revealed how it was "really nostalgic to be back on the set." He added how he met his co-stars from the show and said, "It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre."

Kutcher further explained how he and his actor-wife Mila Kunis decided to return to their characters for the show's spin-off. The Two and a Half Men star revealed how they thought of going back to the show as everything they have now is because of it. He also added that he and Kunis spent a week on the show's sets and had fun.

Ashton Kutcher said, "Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."

More about That 90's show

That '90s Show will depict new events from That '70s Show that ran for eight years and will star Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos and Reyn Doi along with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Its plot will revolve around Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman, who visits her grandparents Red and Kitty in 1995. Talking about the show, Kutcher said, "It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."