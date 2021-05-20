Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Return From Jammu

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants and couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted at Mumbai airport after they returned from Jammu. Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana had been spending time with beau Asim in his hometown in Jammu for Eid had been sharing snippets of her trip with her followers on Instagram. The Sadda Haq actor went with Riaz on the occasion of Eid and celebrated the festival with his family. Check out the video of Asim and Himanshi returning to Mumbai airport-

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spotted at Mumbai Airport

In the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted in a casual avatar at the Airport. Himanshi was seen in a black top and pants and donned a beige jacket over it. She had sported white slippers, a black mask, and was seen carrying a small backpack.

Asim was in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black tee and shorts and sported white sneakers to complete his look. He wore black sunglasses and tied a bandana around his face as a substitute for the COVID-19 safety mask. They were both headed towards the exit and Asim was seen calling someone on the phone toward the end. The video shared by Viral Bhayani played Asim Riaz's latest track Back to Start in the background.

A look at Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's trip to Jammu

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz had been updating their followers about their trip on their social media handles. From dressing up in traditional avatar for Eid to celebrating the festival with Asim's family, Himanshi made the most out of her trip to the Northern state. Recently Himanshi took to her Instagram account to post their monochrome picture from a random street from their trip.

In the photo, both of them were seen in a casual look with Himanshi wearing a light color jumper and torn denim jeans, whereas Asim wore a black jumper and jeans. They both added a cool quotient with Himashi wearing the sweatshirt cap pulled over her head, and Asim had tied a bandana over his forehead and both the stars didn't miss to wear their face mask. Himanshi captioned it "Go back to start 🤨🤨" referring to Asim's debut rap number. Take a look at more of Jammu moments on Himanshi Khurana's Instagram-

