Asim Riaz Becomes Owner Of New Sea-facing Home In Mumbai, Proud Father 'delighted'

On October 11, model Asim Riaz took the internet by storm as he gave a glimpse of his newly bought sea-facing flat in Mumbai to his 4.3M Instagram followers. Taking to the story session of Instagram, Asim Riaz gave a peek into his new home via a video. The video captured coconut trees swaying in the breeze, sandy beach in front with the open expanse of the sea as waves came crashing on the shore. Scroll down to take a sneak peek into Asim Riaz's new house.

Asim Riaz's new home

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!



Soo soothing!



Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

On the other side, Asim Riaz's father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, took to Twitter and celebrated his son's achievement. In a brief tweet, he expressed his happiness and asserted that the video of Asim Riaz's home brought him delight while calling it "charming". So far, many fan-pages of Asim took to the comments section and congratulated him. Take a look below.

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Interestingly, not only the sea-facing home but the 27-year-old actor also bought his dream car a few months back. Earlier in July, he shared a few pictures of his BMW 5 series on Instagram. While flaunting his royal blue coloured four-wheeler, he gave the details about from where he bought the car. Meanwhile, he also teased fans with a glimpse from inside the wheel.

Talking about the professional front of the reality show star, he has featured in a few music videos. On the other side, he collaborated with his singer-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana for various music-videos, such as Stebin Ben's Afsos Karoge, Arijit Singh's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder's Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla Sohna Nai. During the show, Riaz went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered the show for a special episode.

A peek into Asim Riaz's Instagram

Asim is an active social media user as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Apart from posting workout videos and pictures, Asim has also posted numerous self-portraits. Via his recent Instagram post, which is a boomerang video, Riaz gave glimpses of his workout sessions.

