Asim Riaz' Birthday Wish For Himanshi Khurana Is All Things Love; Shares Unseen Pics

On the occasion of Himanshi Khurana's birthday, her alleged boyfriend, Asim Riaz recently dropped in a cute birthday wish for her on social media and even unveiled some fun and interesting glimpse of their time spent together.

Many fans took to Asim Riaz's social media post dedicated to Himanshi Khurana and extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her. Many of them also urged them to drop their London Vlog soon. Read on to see what Asim Raiz posted.

Asim Riaz's birthday post for beau Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a hyper-lapse video clip in which his girl, Himanshi Khurana can be seen wearing a black outfit with an orange scarf wrapped around her head as she stands on the side of a crowded road. In the next one, he added a cute picture of them together in which he can be seen wearing a cool white hoodie and lovingly gazing at Himanshi as she poses for the camera sporting a classy overcoat. In the next one, he added a short video clip in which he can be seen capturing Himanshi walking behind him with a grumpy face while continuing the video in the next one. In the end, he posted another hyper-lapse video that gave glimpses of their fun time spent together. In the caption, he wished her a happy birthday while the fans began flooding the comment section with cute birthday wishes.

Many fans took to Asim Riaz's latest birthday post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express their love for her while many others added how amazing and adorable they looked together. Many of them added cake emoji and flowers emoji in the comments and wished Himanshi Khurana a happy birthday. Some fans also dropped in fire emojis to depict how stunning and fiery their pictures were while others praised them for how cute they looked together. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Asim Riaz' birthday post for alleged girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana.

Himanshi Khurana's songs

Himanshi Khurana's music videos area massive hit among the fans some of which include Jodi - Big Day Party, Naina De Buhe, Izhaar, Back to Bhangra, Soch, Go Baby Go, Gabru 2, Saade Munde Da Viah, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Collar Bone, Udhaar Chalda, Bloodline and many others.

