Asim Riaz Is All Set To 'FOCUS.HUSTLE.MOTIVATE' In His Latest Shirtless Pictures

Asim Riaz in his latest post can be seen flaunting his well-toned physique. The model can be seen standing in front of a mirror as he poses for an amazing shot which was loved by fans. Asim is known to be quite dedicated to fitness and he often shares shirtless pictures of himself showing off his ripped body. Fans have thus been motivated by his posts and have commented praises to the actor/model. In the recent post as well, fans were all praise for Asim as he flaunted his muscles.

Asim Riaz is all set to "FOCUS.HUSTLE.MOTIVATE"

Asim Riaz uploaded two pictures in the post that he made to Instagram. In the first picture, he can be seen flexing his muscles that showed his amazing physique. He can be seen taking a mirror selfie with his phone as he poses for the camera. Further on he looked cool, with the added element of his sunglasses in the picture. His well-toned muscles and his sculpted body made for an amazing mirror selfie which was loved by his fans and followers alike.

In the second image, Asim comes a bit closer to the mirror as he flexes his bicep muscles showing off his bulked-up shoulders and overall arms in general. The actor/model works quite hard in the gym and it is evident from all his posts that he is quite dedicated to fitness in general. Therefore, upon achieving desired results, the model often posts images of his progress. Fans have been motivated by his work and have praised him for his amazing dedication.

Therefore, Asim Riaz captioned the image in a similar fashion. He wrote the words, Focus, Hustle and Motivate in the caption in all caps. Thus hinting at the process of his transformation and motivating others as well. Fans were undoubtedly loving the image Asim Riaz shared on his timeline. They reacted positively in the comments section of the post praising him for his well-toned body. This post by Asim Riaz also got the attention of international artists DJ Snake who too seemed very impressed with his post. DJ Snake commented on the image asking him to “chill” as he looked fiercely ripped in the image.

