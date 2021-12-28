Asim Riaz Issues Clarification After Fans Troll Him For Taking A Dig At Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted having a great time at her manager's engagement after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz's co-contestant and friend in a reality show, Asim Riaz didn't like her gesture and shared a cryptic post taking a dig at her. After the fans trolled the rapper for taking a dig at Shehnaaz, Asim has justified his statement.

Shehnaaz Gill was completely devastated after her best friend Sidharth Shukla's demise, but now it seems like the actor is coming back to her normal life. In one of the videos from Shehnaaz's manager's engagement, she could be seen dancing along with her friends. Reacting to one of the videos, Asim Riaz took a dig at her and said that people get over their loved ones so soon. Asim took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld". It was not clear if this remark was for the Honsla Rakh actor, but 'Shehnaazians' didn't enjoy it and lashed out at Asim.

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

'I have those guts': Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz has recently issued a clarification about his cryptic tweet. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly." He further added, "I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy."

Himanshi Khurana reacts to Shehnaaz Gill controversy

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also reacted to the controversy and said, "When some fans find an easy target to make their person right, and some celebrities come to defame, they should go and get a life. Asim and Himanshi are targeted because they talk about you only." She further added, "We both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys. We are with Asim Riaz."

Image: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official