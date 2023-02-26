Asim Riaz On Sidharth Shukla's Sudden Demise: 'I Knew It Before It Happened'

Asim Riaz reacted to Sidharth Shukla's demise during an interview. The Balika Vadhu actor's untimely death left everyone in a state shock, including the actor-rapper. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim stated that he already "knew" about Sidharth's death beforehand as he came in his dreams.

He mentioned that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor hugged him in his dreams. "Sidharth Shukla came in my dreams, bro. I swear. I knew it before it happened. I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan. He called me up and asked me to switch on the news. He didn't tell me because he knows how emotional and sensitive I'm."

Asim Riaz on his love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla

In the same interview, Asim Riaz also talked about his love-hate relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. He said that they spent 140 days together on a reality show and "really connected" . He further stated that he never really had a connection with someone where he fought with them for 4 days and then laughed for another 4 days.

He said, "I have spent 140 days with him (Sidharth Shukla) in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din.”

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. The news of his sudden demise left the entertainment industry grief-stricken.