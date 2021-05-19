Asim Riaz Posts Snippet From New Track 'Back To Start', Dedicates It To 'Asim Squad'

Model-turned-actor Asim Riaz recently released his first rap number titled Back to Start, on the occasion of Eid. The actor has a huge following on social media and shared a snipped from his rap video on Instagram a couple of days ago, which had fans gushing over his rapping skills. Riaz even stated that this track is an ode to the 'Asim Squad'.

Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram and shared a snippet of himself rapping. He released his first track titled Back to Start, which covers his journey and how he never gave up on himself and his dreams and eventually became a household name with his hard work. His caption read, "Bold. Real. #backtostart is an ode to the #AsimSquad❤️❤️."

The actor has a following of 4.5 million people on the social networking site and his latest video garnered close to 420k views within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the star couldn't stop gushing about his physique and his rapping skills. While one of his followers commented saying, "Killing it Asim bro", another one called him the ultimate rap star.

Asim Riaz is quite active on Instagram and frequently posts behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from sets, as well as his workout videos. The model turned actor recently shared a stunning picture, where he could be seen showing off his abs and captioned it, "Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart is in it, and live the phrase ‘sky is the limit.” He could be seen posing for the camera wearing a white shirt and paired it up with black pants and a pair of sunglasses.

Asim Riaz recently starred in a music video of the song called Saiyyonee, in which he featured along with Shivaleeka Oberoi. The romantic song was composed by Gourav Dasgupta and was sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. Earlier, he also announced that he is working with rapper Bohemia for his upcoming album which is going to feature Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Asim Riaz also starred in the music video of Veham along with Sakshi Malik. He has been a part of several videos with his rumored girlfriend Himanshi Khurana like Afsos Kaorge, Dil ko Maine Di Kasam and Kalla Sohna Nai.

