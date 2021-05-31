Asim Riaz Reveals His Home Workout Routine To Remain Fit Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The pandemic has caused gyms and other fitness centres to remain shut and people are looking for other ways to remain fit. Actor and singer Asim Riaz is a huge fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos from his intense workout sessions. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that people should work out at home to remain fit and also recommended the exercise they could do.

Asim Riaz's workout details

In the interview, Asim said that one can learn various kinds of workouts from YouTube. He added that he, too, learned everything from the same platform. Elaborating more about his home workout session, the Back To The Start singer said that he exercises for the abs when empty stomach in the morning. Following this, he said that he does push-ups as well and always makes it a habit to use the stairs instead of the elevator.

A look into Asim Riaz's Instagram

The 27-year-old artist gives his fans a sneak peek into his life through his social media posts. Recently, he shared a series of pictures striking stylish poses in front of his swanky car. In the monochrome photos, Asim is donning a full-sleeved hoodie and a pair of baggy pants. His long locks are held back with a bandana. Asim did not add a caption to the post. As soon as his post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower a lot of love on the post. One of his ardent fans has described the pictures as ‘awesome; as well. See the post below.

Asim Riaz's latest song

Asim released his debut single titled Back To The Start on May 10, 2021. The track chronicles the struggles he had to face before he ventured into the entertainment industry. The track has garnered over 10 million views already. The lyrics of this song are also penned by Asim.

On the work front:

Asim was last seen in the 2014 movie Main Tera Hero wherein he played a small part. He made his small screen debut with the Colors TV reality show, he shot to fame post his stint in this show. He has featured in several music videos like Veham, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Afsos Karoge.

Image: @asimriaz77.official Instagram

