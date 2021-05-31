Asim Riaz Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Model and actor Asim Riaz has shot to fame with his music videos. After his stint on the Colors TV reality show, he was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as well. But Asim turned down the opportunity. According to a report by Pinkvilla, he has revealed the reason behind not participating in this stunt-based reality show.

Asim Riaz on not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The 27-year-old has revealed that he wants to focus on his musical career right now. Elaborating more, he said that he recently released a rap song titled Back To Start and it has received a lot of love from his fans. He also added that he hopes his other musical projects are met with similar enthusiasm from the audience. Asim Riaz also revealed that he wrote this song in 2015 and it was a time when people discouraged him from venturing into the show business.

Asim Riaz’s debut single Back To The Start

Asim released his debut single on May 14, 2021, and it has received 10 million views on YouTube already. The model talks about his initial struggle and people did not think he could make it into the entertainment industry. He also raps about he proved them all wrong and ‘survived’ all the criticism he faced. The lyrics of the rap are also penned by him.

Recently Asim took to his Instagram to share a video of him celebrating the 10 million views on his recent music video. He shared a video of him dancing with some Vice City characters and vibing to the song. In the caption, he wrote, “10 million. Thank you so much.”

Asim Riaz’s work front:

Asim has featured in several foot-tapping music videos. Some of his most popular songs are Veham which has 61 million views, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which has 88 million views and Kalla Sohna Hai which has 169 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Notable celebrities from the entertainment industry have been taken aboard this season. The contestant of this season to win the KKK title are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal. They are currently shooting the upcoming season in Cape Town, Africa.

