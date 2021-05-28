Asim Riaz Reveals Titles For His New Upcoming Singles, Says Himanshi Khurana Helped Him

Asim Riaz confirmed in an interview today, May 28, 2021, that he is ready to launch new songs in the upcoming weeks. The model released his debut single on May 14, 2021, titled Back To Start and promises to release more music in future. He also revealed that one of the songs would include his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz to release more music in upcoming weeks

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Asim Riaz spoke about his music and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana. When asked about launching more singles, the model confirmed that fans could expect another single to launch in the next three weeks. He confirmed the titles of two of the singles, namely Sky High and King Kong. He said that his fans can expect more singles soon.

In one of the tracks, the model is going to get help from his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He said that while he has written the lyrics of the Punjabi number, she helped him out with the pronunciations and corrections that were needed. Not only that, Himanshi Khurana will be singing one of the singles while Asim Riaz will rap.

Are Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana getting married?

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been dating since they were on the Bigg Boss 13 show in 2020. While the two were on the show, Riaz had asked his girlfriend to marry him. On the show, Riaz confessed his love for her and asked her if she felt the same way to which she replied with a yes. Since then fans wondered when the couple would get married.

In the recent interview, Asim Riaz answered the pending question. He said that they both were too young to get married and were currently focusing on their careers. Asim even said that while Himanshi had struggled for 10 years and achieved success, he was still working on it. He mentioned that marriage is still an option for the two of them but they are too young and want to grow more.

Asim Riaz's new song - Back To Start

Asim Riaz's debut single released on May 14, 2021. In the video, he raps about his struggles and how he achieved success through hard work. Riaz provided both the lyrics and the vocals for the song while the music was provided by Charan. The music video, produced by Sony Music, has already received more than 10 million views.

