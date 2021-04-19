Asim Riaz Reveals Why He Loves Rap Music As Netizens Call Him 'Rap King'

Model-turned-actor Asim Riaz took to Instagram to share some new monochrome photos with his fans. In the caption, Asim also reveals why he loves rap music. Asim Riaz often gives major fitness inspiration as well as shares insights about his life to his fan 'army' via social media.

Asim Riaz reveals why he loves rap music

Asim Riaz shared photos in a monochromatic frame in which he intensely glares at the camera while striking vivid poses. The Mere Angne Mein actor also wrote a caption regarding rap music and said, "I love rap because it talks about the pain authentically from the ghetto. It moves me."Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Asim Riaz's post. Several fans showered love with emojis while several others called him 'Killer' and 'Hot'. Some fans also called him 'Rap King'. Check out some of the reactions from Asim's post below.

Asim Riaz's social media presence

Asim Riaz is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared photos of his chiseled body in which he flexed his muscles. In the caption, he wrote, "Scars that Remain..!!". Netizens showered immense love on his post and it garnered more than three lakh likes on Instagram. Take a look at his post below.

Earlier, Asim also shared a small snippet of his recording studio. In the video, he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt while lip-syncing a song called 2Pac by Ambitionz Az A Ridah. Take a look at his post below.

Asim Riaz on work front

Asim Riaz recently starred in a music video of the song called Saiyyonee, in which he featured along with Shivaleeka Oberoi. The romantic song was composed by Gourav Dasgupta and was sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. Earlier, he also announced that he is working with rapper Bohemia for his upcoming album which is going to feature Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Asim Riaz also starred in the music video of Veham along with Sakshi Malik. He starred in several videos with Himanshi Khurana like Afsos Kaorge, Dil ko Maine Di Kasam and Kalla Sohna Nai.

