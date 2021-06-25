Asim Riaz Says He Does Not Need A Pandemic For Self-discovery Like Others

On June 24, 2021, Asim Riaz spoke about how self-discovery was an ongoing process for him. He then revealed how he can be anywhere, and he could discover himself. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about self-discovery and his future projects. He also opened up about his latest song which is called Back to Start, and how he will be rapping for the first time.

Asim Riaz on self-discovery

Asim Riaz said that the pandemic was an opportunity for him to think about his future projects. He went on to say that he did not need a pandemic to discover himself and that he could find the new Asim even amidst the busiest city in the world. According to the actor, the people who say that they discovered themselves during the pandemic just want to give a reason that they discovered something during the pandemic. Riaz said that people have the whole night to themselves for discovering their true selves. He said that all the time spent with oneself, during the lockdown in the pandemic, can be a good reason for people if they are discovering a new version of themselves. However, for Asim, he keeps thinking about getting back to normal.

Asim Riaz and Back to Start

The actor said that he has been spending his time building the stories that he wants to tell. He said that he also kept thinking about how he would perform once he gets to rap on stage after things are back to normal. He said that he wants to rock the stage and that he was looking forward to people shouting his name. He released his song called Back To Start, on May 14 2021 under the label of Sony Music. He wrote and performed the song while Charan composed the music for it. He said that Rap was a way of telling his story to his audience. He acknowledged that work has been affected because of the pandemic, and said that he used this time to make music, and revisiting all the tracks that he has already made. He said that he is adding all the new experiences that he had to these tracks, and has been working on it as a coping mechanism to deal with all the negativity.

IMAGE: ASIM RIAZ INSTAGRAM

