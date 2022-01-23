Asim Riaz Shares First Glimpse Of His Upcoming Song 'Dur Hua' With Divya Agarwal

Asim Riaz has treated fans to his upcoming single, titled Dur Hua. The song also features Divya Agarwal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim dropped the first look on Sunday. The poster got tremendous response from the fans and followers.

Asim captioned the post, "Presenting the first look of #Durhua✨ Ft. @divyaagarwal_official Music - @Roachkillaofficial Stay tuned Squad, the next banger is on the way, Dropping 🔜 #Durhua #AsimRiaz #Divyaagarwal #Asimxdivya #Rap #Love #Asimsquad". This poster has been revealed a few days after Divya Agarwal teased fans with some of the BTS pictures from the sets of the song.

Fans pour love on Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal's poster

Netizens are loving the poster and this can be proved from the overwhelming response in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Super duper excited to see 🥵🔥", one of the fan complemented the pair and commented, "Awesome poster Asim..... Can't wait for it now 🥵🥵". Others wrote, "Jo is Jodi se jale zara side se chale 😂😂", "Waaah kya poster hai superb", "Super exicted ❤️❤️", "Wow Asim X Divya 😍🔥", "😍😍😍Amazingg and eagerly waiting for the song to come out😩❤️❤️", "😍😍😍😍😍wow favorites in a frame!!!", "Congratulations♥️ I'm your biggest fan ♥️".

Not only Asim, Divya Agarwal also dropped the same poster on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "Presenting the first look of #Durhua✨ Ft. @asimriaz77.official Music - @Roachkillaofficial Stay tuned Guys, the next banger is on the way, Dropping 🔜 #Durhua #AsimRiaz #Divyaagarwal #Asimxdivya #Rap #Love #Asimsquad #divyakiarmy".

Asim's Instagram is replete with his workout videos. The actor often uploads videos of high intensity workouts and keeps sharing snippets of her gym diaries on his Instagram profile. Asim is currently in a relationship with Himanshi Khurrana and they oftenly make presence publically. On the occasion of Himanshi Khurana's birthday, her rumoured boyfriend, Asim Riaz recently dropped in a cute birthday wish for her on social media and even unveiled some fun and interesting glimpse of their time spent together. The couple found fame after appearing in a reality show together where Asim confessed his love for Himanshi. They flaunted their chemistry on-screen by appearing in several romantic music videos together namely Afsos Karoge, Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhiya Kar, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and more.

Image: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official/divyaagarwal_official