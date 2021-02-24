Asim Riaz Shares Pic Of Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Poster On Times Square Billboard

Asim Riaz of reality show fame posted a story on his Instagram handle on February 23, 2021, which was of a billboard in New York’s Time Square that showed off his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Riaz has not added anything to the story in the form of stickers or a write-up but has allowed his girlfriend to be the focus of the story. The billboard was showcasing a poster of her new song Surma Bole. In the picture, Himanshi Khurana was dripping pearls and other jewellery as part of her outfit.

Asim Riaz flaunts Himanshi Khurana's poster in New York

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Himanshi Khurana expressed her feelings on being up on Times Square. She said that she felt really happy and accomplished to have achieved that as she was the first woman artist from Punjab to have been featured on the Times Square billboard. She further said that Time Square had a long list of requirements to feature an advert on their billboards and she was determined to be featured there. She said that while that was the first goal of the year for her, she already had her sights on the next big thing.

In the interview, she also spoke about how people had initially made fun of her when she said that she aimed to be on a Times Square billboard. While she remained quiet at that time, she shut the haters by making her dreams a reality. In the same interviewed she also revealed some snippets on her relationship with Asim. She recalled that Asim Riaz had asked her what she was doing to achieve her goal of being on Times Square and she did not say much at the time, rather she surprised him with a picture of the Billboard on February 20, 2021. She said that she did not want to reveal anything to anyone until the Billboard was up even if she had received the approvals she needed.

Towards the end of the interview, Khurana said that both she and Asim Riaz had certain goals that they wanted to achieve and that they were extremely supportive of each other. She revealed that the two of them pushed each other to work hard even if the going got hard and the road was not easy. She said that the two of them did not bother themselves with answering people but rather proved their worth through their work.

