Asim Riaz Shares Post Claiming He's One Of The 'Most Googled Personalities'; Thanks Fans

Indian model and reality TV show star Asim Riaz recently shared a story on his Instagram handle which claimed he was the most googled personality in the world along with two international stars. As per the report by tellychakkar, Asim has crossed a "milestone" and joined the ranks of International celebrities in terms of being looked up online. Asim Riaz gained a huge amount of popularity and fame after his stint in a popular reality tv show, after which he went on to appear in some music videos as well. Asim shared his latest story about crossing "a milestone" along with a joined hands emoji, thanking his fans for support. Take a look at Asim Riaz's Instagram story below.

More about Asim's latest 'milestone'

According to tellychakkar.com, Asim Riaz has recently become the first Indian newcomer to be searched on Google with about 4.8% of users Googling him everyday. The reports have come from the 'Google trends' of January & February 2021. The other two celebrities apart from Asim to be googled most include Hollywood actress and 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford and Turkish model and actress Hande Erçel.

A peek into Asim Riaz Instagram

Asim Riaz has gained a vast amount of popularity on the social media site, Instagram. The reality tv star enjoys an impressive following of nearly 5 million on his Instagram handle with his popularity still on the rise. Asim is an avid instagrammer having posted nearly 1k posts of himself, his work, his pet and his modelling shoots. The music video starlet often manages to keep his Instagram handle updated with any major events in his life, much to the delight of his dedicated fans.

Asim Riaz has been rumoured to be dating his reality tv show co-star Himanshi Khurana, however, the two have always remained tight-lipped about the news. Asim and Himanshi have already appeared in a few music videos together like Neha Kakkar's music video Kalla Sohna Nai, Preetinder's music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Arijit Singh's music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The rumoured couple last appeared in Stebin Ben's music video for the song Afsos Karoge, which was released in September 2020. Take a look below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.