Asim Riaz Shares The Reason Why He Refused To Be A Part Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Why Asim Riaz refused to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, Asim Riaz was one of the artists who refused to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The artists recently talked about why he did so and stated that he wanted to concentrate on his music career. Speaking about his latest song that has become a huge hit among the fans, he stated how his new song, Back to Start has become popular among the masses. He even added that there were more such coming up and mentioned how he only wanted to concentrate on his music career. Asim Riaz also added that he was hoping that he would get to work a lot and receive love from the audience. He also added how he wrote his latest song, Back to Start during his struggle days in 2015 and stated how people told him that he will not be able to make it in the entertainment industry.

Asim Riaz recently added a video clip on Instagram in which he can be seen standing on the road grooving to his latest song, Back to Start. He even added a vice-city filter to it that depicted how a bunch of guys can be seen around him dancing to his song. In the video, Asim Riaz can be seen in a cool orange and white tank t-shirt along with a pair of black track pants and white flip-flops. He also wore a black cap as he stood next to his car with the headlights on. All his fans were thrilled to see his video and dropped fire emojis in the comments to depict how his video was on fire while many others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis. As one of the latest Asim Riaz's music videos received praises from the audience, he stated in the caption how his latest song had crossed 10 million views and thanked everyone for it.

IMAGE: ASIM RIAZ'S INSTAGRAM