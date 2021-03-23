Asim Riaz Turns Rapper? Actor Drops Hints About Upcoming Project From Studio With Video

Asim Riaz, who is basking in the success of his recently released music video titled Saiyyonee, dropped a video from a studio on Tuesday morning and hinted at his new venture. In the short clip, Riaz was practising how to rap as he lip-synced the song titled 2Pac by Ambitionz Az A Ridah. Riaz ditched a caption for the post and his fans assumed that he’s going to turn rapper in his upcoming music album. A user asked “Wow, are you planning to turn singer now?”, whereas another fan asked, “Rapper? Yay, can’t wait.”

Asim Riaz to turn rapper for his next?

Asim Riaz starred in a new music video titled Saiyyonee, also featuring Khuda Haafiz actor, Shivaleeka Oberoi. The romantic number is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and is voiced by singer Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. The song follows the story of a heartbreak that leaves a couple devastated. The lyrics of the track are penned by Sameer Anjaan. As of today, Saiyyonee has surpassed 8.7M views within a week of its release.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Saiyyonee is dedicated to my daughter Vedika and to new beginnings – Gourov Dasgupta. Celebrated music director Gourov Dasgupta’s latest Pop Single Saiyyonee is a glorious tale of love, romance and heartbreak. Watch Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi create magic on screen as they take you through the life of a couple that’s loved and lost." Fans rushed to pen down their views about the song and also lauded the duo's on-screen chemistry.

Asim has earlier featured in a slew of songs that garnered massive love from fans. He teamed with Himanshi Khurana for Afsos Karoge and their previous albums like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar also hit a staggering number of views. While Khyaal Rakhya Kar has hit 73M views, the song titled Kalla Sohna Nai has surpassed 156M views. Asim and Sakshi Malik also were roped in for Gulshan Kumar and T-Series' track, Veham, voiced by Armaan Malik. The music of this song is given by Manan Bhardwaj, while lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Earlier, the actor worked in the 2014 film titled Main Tera Hero.

