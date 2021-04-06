Asim Riaz's Photoshoot Leaves Fans Gushing, They Call Him 'charming As Always'

Model-turned-actor Asim Riaz often gives major fitness inspiration to his fan army via social media. On Tuesday morning, once again the star shared a slew of new pictures from his recent photoshoot. The monochromatic photos that display his rugged look have created a massive buzz online. Upon seeing the post, fans couldn't control themselves from gushing over his chiselled physique. Here's all you need to know about Asim Riaz's latest Instagram post:

Asim Riaz flaunts his ripped body

The Mere Angne Mein star took to Instagram to post a series of photos that saw him showing off his 6-pack abs. In the monochromatic frame, Asim intensely glares at the camera while striking vivid poses. The star has accessorised his look with a simple pendant and a diamond earring. Check out the photos shared by him below:

Asim’s recent Instagram post garnered a lot of attention as fans gushed to talk about his physique. A user wrote, “Tabahii”, whereas some amused fans were left in awe of his abs, as they called him ‘Hawt’. Meanwhile, many simply dropped heart and fire emoticons to flood his comment section. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Just a few days ago, Asim shared his toned physique right after an intense workout session at his gym. The model urged his followers to ‘stay focused’ on their fitness with the post. He can be seen arching his biceps and triceps in the photo by pumping his nerves. Fans of the actor loved his inspiration and positivity and went to flood the previous post with appreciatory comments as well. Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Asim Riaz recently starred in yet another love ballad romantic music video namely, Saiyyonee. Sharing snippets of the song on his social media page, the star enunciates that the song leaves a sense of longing in the minds of viewers. He wrote, “Presenting #saiyyonee love story will leave you with a sense of Longing”.The music for the song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan. Check out the new song below:

(Promo Image Source: Asim Riaz's Instagram)

