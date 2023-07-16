Atul Parchure Reveals He's Diagnosed With Cancer, Says ‘I Saw Fear In Doctor's Eyes...'

Actor Atul Parchure recently opened up about his cancer diagnosis. He shared how he has been battling with the disease since some time now. The actor further explained that he was initially misdiagnosed and the treatment he underwent for it backfired.

2 things you need to know

Atul Parchure is known for his comic roles in Comedy Circus, Yam Honge Hum, Khatta Meetha and Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap.

He also starred in Rohit Shetty's 2009 directorial All The Best.

Atul Parchure says he has five-centimeter long tumor in his liver

In an interview with YouTube channel Mitramhane, Atul Parchure said that he discovered that he had cancer after returning from a family vacation to Australia and New Zealand. He shared that he experienced nausea and loss of appetite, leading doctors to suggesting an ultrasonography. Post the procedure he was informed that he has a five-centimeter long tumor in his liver, which was cancerous. When he asked if he would recover, the doctor assured him that he would.

(Atul Parchure is battling with cancer | Image: Twitter)

'My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong'

Atul Parchure also shared that the initial treatment he received did not help and even caused further complications. His pancreas was affected, resulting in difficulty in walking and speaking. The doctor advised him to wait for one and a half months before considering surgery, as there were concerns about jaundice and the condition of his liver. The actor decided to change doctors and seek proper medication and chemotherapy.

He also mentioned that he was offered a role on a comedy show as Sumona Chakravarti's father but was unable to perform due to his health condition. However, he mentioned that he would soon find out if he has recovered or not.