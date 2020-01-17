The Debate
Aubrey Plaza Reveals Her Hilarious Story Of Sliding Into Joe Jonas' DMs

Television News

Aubrey Plaza slid into Joe Jonas' DM to fulfil her sister's birthday wish of attending the Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas. Here's how things rolled.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
aubrey plaza

Aubrey Plaza revealed how she used her connections to plan for her sister’s birthday present. During a casual chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza revealed that she took to social media and texted Joe Jonas on Instagram, the previous year. She wanted to get herself and her sister tickets for the Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas. 

Aubrey Plaza DMed Joe Jonas

The Mystery Team actor revealed how she and Renee also went to the Jonas Brothers concert about 10 years ago. Aubrey Plaza recalled that Renee Plaza called her during the midnight and surprisingly said that Joe Jonas tagged her in his Instagram story. She also said that Plaza needed to follow him back and used her connection to fulfill her sister’s birthday wish to visit Las Vegas show of the Happiness Begins tour. 

Also read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on

Aubrey Plaza shared her hilarious story of how she inquired Joe Jonas for tickets to the concert. Much to her surprise, he responded to her text sweetly. Throughout the interview, Plaza confessed that she proceeded for a meet and greet at the backstage. Joe Jonas prompted her to accompany him. They would hang around with the trio and joined their entourage for the night. 

Also read: Times When Sophie Turner Grabbed Headlines In 2019 For Her Wedding Photos With Joe Jonas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on

Fun after the concert

Aubrey Plaza revealed that she donned a witch’s cloak for the concert. For the whole night, she drove around Las Vegas in a caravan with the trio. She added that the group also went for clubbing and wandered for hours after the concert. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also read: Joe Jonas Turns Into An Adorable Santa For Wife Sophie On Their First Christmas Together

Also read: ‘Queen Of Winterfell’ Sophie Turner Turns Elsa In New York Snow, Joe Jonas Shares Video

 

 

Published:
