Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Barrister Babu's Bondhita Celebrates 10th Birthday On Sets; See Pics

Aurra Bhatnagar is a popular child actor known for her show Barrister Babu. She plays the role of a little girl named Bondhita who's trapped in the tradition of child marriage, but her husband wishes to educate her and make her independent. Aura Bhatnagar recently turned 10 years old and celebrated her birthday with her family and the crew of her show. Take a look at all the videos and pictures from Aurra Bhatnagar's birthday celebration.

Aurra Bhatnagar's birthday celebration amid lockdown

Aurra Bhatnagar shared a picture of her dressed in a shimmering black outfit. She let her long hair down and posed for pictures with a bunch of cakes kept for her, to cut. She thanked her mother for making her day special and also thanked fans who sent her ckaes. Her Instagram caption read, "Birthday 🎂 🎉🎉😍2021...celebration.... thanks a lot mom u made my day.... thanks a lot Tamil girls....for sending cake.... lots of love ❤️"(sic).

Barrister Babu's cast has moved to Rajkot, to continue the production of their show. The entire cast of the show was present at their lead actor Bondhita's 10th birthday celebration. Aurra shared pictures with all of her co-stars on Instagram and thanked them for making time to be there on her birthday. In the caption, she specially thanked all those people who took the effort to make her smile, "Thank u everyone... sending cakes and gifts... thank u sagar bhaiya for giving head phones....and

1- first cake from coral my little sister 2 - cake from mom & dad .. 3 cake - from Tamil girls 4- cake from grand imperial our hotel ... omg .... overwhelmingly ....thanks everyone and special thanks for my mom ... made my day .."(sic).

Aura Bhatnagar also celebrated her birthday on the sets of her show. She was astonished by the number of cakes her loving fans sent her and mentioned in the caption that they all made her feel like a 'queen'. She wrote, "Thank you all for making me feel like a queen on my birthday. ...... love u BB team.."(sic).

IMAGE: AURRA BHATNAGAR'S INSTAGRAM

