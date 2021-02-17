Avika Gor Launches Own Production House 'Avika Screen Creations', Announces First Venture

Avika Gor is one of the most popular actors in the Indian TV industry. She rose to fame with her daily soap Balika Vadhu and was seen in several other TV shows. Taking her career forward, the talented actress now becomes one of the youngest producers of Indian Cinema by launching her own production house 'Avika Screen Creations'. Avika announced this news on her social media account calling it her 'Dream Come True'.

Avika Gor launches Production House

Announcing the launch of Avika Screen Creations on social media, she also announced her first-ever venture to be released under the banner of her production house. She shared a poster of her production house and also gave fans a glimpse of her look from her upcoming film. Actor turned producer Avika Gor also announced that a Telugu film will be releasing under the banner of her production house. She will be starring in the film along with actor Sai Ronak. It will be directed by Murali while the announcement of this film will be made soon. Along with the pictures, Avika Gor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"A DREAM come true!!! I’m so overwhelmed today. 😄 Here it is - My PRODUCTION house! Another step towards contributing to the industry that has given me everything. I sincerely hope that I can do justice to all your expectations!! Please share it as much as possible. 🤗

#AvikaScreenCreations Swipe right to see a glimpse of my first Telugu project under our PRODUCTION . Oh my god! I still cannot believe this! This one is in collaboration with @acharyacreationsofficial , Director @murali_adfilmmaker starring myself & @saironak , Music by #shravanbharadwaj, Special note: Our beautiful logo is created by @rad_art_1. The Yellow color represents JOY that filmmaking brings me. “Creativity comes out of the box” is represented by the “butterfly”

Yes, that beautiful boy you see in the corner is @shiroo_chihuahua ! So grateful for everyone who has ever believed in me. @avikascreencreations @sameergor @drchetnagor @milindchandwani". Expressing her gratitude towards everyone involved in making the production house possible, Avika Gor embarks on the unexplored terrain of filmmaking."

