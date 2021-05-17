Avika Gor On Foraying Into Tollywood After TV: "I Always Wanted To Do Something Bigger"

Actor Avika Gor rose to fame with her performances in daily soaps including Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. She recently opened up about making the "big switch" to the South Indian film industry by starring in several Tollywood films. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, the 23-year-old spoke about wanting to do "something bigger" and shed some light on setting foot into the Telugu film industry with Nagarjuna's film, Uyyala Jampala. During her interaction, Avika also shared an interesting anecdote about her name in her debut Telugu film and revealed how the makers encashed on her on-screen name "Anandi" from Balika Vadhu.

After carving a niche for herself on Indian television with shows including Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka and Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani, Avika Gor ventured into Tollywood with 2013's film Uyyala Jampala. Following the Nagarjuna-produced film, the list of Avika Gor's Telugu movies included Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada to name a few. In her latest interview with Free Press Journal, the three-time ITA Award-winning actor spoke about entering the South Indian film industry after establishing her name in the television industry and said that she always wanted to work in films.

Avika revealed that she got her first Telugu film, i.e. Uyyala Jampala, while she was working in Sasural Simar Ka. She also explained how the makers of her debut Tollywood film loved her character Anandi in Balika Vadhu "so much" that they decided to retain it in their film as well. For the unversed Avika Gor as Anandi in Balika Vadhu had become a household name back in 2008.

Following Avika Gor's debut in Tollywood, many wanted to see her in more films and that is the reason why she decided to continue, revealed the actor herself. However, Avika is equally open to taking up a television show next and expressed that TV has always been close to her heart. Meanwhile, she is currently shooting for filmmaker Vikram Kumar's upcoming Telugu film Thank You, alongside Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna. Her much-awaited music video with Adil Khan, titled Dil Ko Mere, also dropped on YouTube today.

