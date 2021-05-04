Last Updated:

Avika Gor On Rising COVID Cases In India; Amazed With People's 'heartwarming' Attitude

Avika Gor spoke about the country's current state and how she found people's stand on social media as 'heartwarming'. She urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor recently spoke on her views on the current scenario of the country going through the second wave of COVID-19. She also spoke about how her family's health was also affected by the novel coronavirus. Avika Gor's father and grandmother recently recovered from COVID-19, but she lost her grandfather just three days before the two tested positive for COVID. 

Avika Gor speaks on the country's condition and people's 'heartwarming' attitudes

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Avika Gor said that the news of her father and grandmother being COVID positive was a huge blow for the family since they were already pretty devastated. She said that her father was a diabetes patient and that her mother was 80 years old which made her feel very scared. She stated that the two had recovered since then and called them both "fighters". 

Further in the interview, she spoke about how she was proud of people taking a stand on social media platforms. She said that they were acting very responsibly as the cases in the second wave increased. She also appreciated people for coming together and doing their best to help, calling it "the need of the hour". The current state of the country concerned the young actor but she found she found people's attitudes "heartwarming". 

She went on to promote the need for plasma donations, getting vaccinated and ignore false information. She said that the misinformation and theories were being circulated on "Whatsapp University" and said that by researching properly people would surely get all the information they wished to know. She told the interviewer that vaccination was important for all stating that it helped in combatting the virus' impact on the body and so it was important to get vaccinated. Regarding plasma donations, she said that it was the responsibility of those who have recovered from the COVID virus to get vaccinated and "save as many lives as we can". 

Recently, the actor had taken to her Instagram handle to share an important message with her fans. She spoke about how almost 2 lakh people of India had already passed away and over 17 million were affected by the virus. She told her followers to support each other during the tough times as the healthcare system seems to be overburdened. She asked them to use their platform, regardless of the number of followers they had and spread the message of staying safe and staying indoors as much as possible.   

