Avika Gor On Rumours Of 'secret Child' With Manish Raisinghan: 'He's Almost My Dad's Age'

Avika Gor starred in the Indian soap opera Sasural Simar Ka, opposite actor Manish Raisinghan. She had once spoken of certain rumours about her having had a secret child with Manish. Recently, when asked if those rumours were actually true or not, Gor clarified that they were entirely false as she specifically highlighted the major age gap that she shared with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star, as well.

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan's 'secret child' rumours clarified

During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor was asked if the rumours surrounding Manish and her having a secret child were true. While addressing how some articles stated that they had kept their child hidden, she said, “It's impossible! No way!” Further, Gor spoke about having learnt a lot of things from Manish including the way he kept his inner child alive while adding that he is 18-years older than her. She revealed that if or when anybody still asks her about any of the rumours which involved them, she simply states how Manish is almost her father’s age.

Laughing about the rumours

Opening up about how Manish and she dealt with the rumours at the time when they initially started making the rounds, Avika Gor confirmed that it did affect them and their friendship. However, she added that once the rumours did make their way to the press and news stories started being written on the matter, they both got over it. They realised how pointless it would be to continue maintaining the distance and have not looked back at it again. In fact, Gor added how they find it funny when they land upon and read any such old articles on the subject.

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan's current partners

While Manish is married to Sangeita Chauhaan, Avika Gor is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani. She often takes to her social media handles to share special moments and memories that she shares with him. On June 11, the Balika Vadhu fame posted a photo, where she was seen lying on the ground with Milind. “My happy place,” read her caption on the post. Responding to the romantic post, Avika Gor's boyfriend wrote in the comments section, “I love you, beautiful!”

