Avika Gor Pens Adorable Birthday Note For Milind Chandwani; Says 'blessed To Have You'

Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame took to Instagram on March 27, 2021, to wish her boyfriend Milind Chandwani on the occasion of his birthday. The long post described how Avika Gor's boyfriend helped her become the person that she is today and how he brought out the best in her. She posted a monochromatic picture of the two of them alongside the long caption. In the image, the couple can be seated together as Milind Chandwani points out to something in the distance. Avika Gor can be seen clutching onto him as she sits beside him.

Avika Gor's message for BF on his birthday

Avika Gor’s message for her boyfriend read, “Happy birthday. You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you. You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love." She added, "You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve. Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together – inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other. I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever”.

Milind Chandwani replied to the heartfelt message by saying, ““Thanks a lot, beautiful! ðŸ˜„â¤ Waking up to this post made my day! You’re truly amazing & I’m so glad that you’re a part of my life! Thanks for making my birthday special, baby!”. Others also commented on the post wishing Chandwani. Fans of the couple also took the opportunity to say how great the two looked together and wished them well.

A little after Avika Gor’s pic with her boyfriend was posted, Milind Chandwani himself shared a few pictures from his celebration saying, “Family is family. Family is everything. A celebration with the most important people of my life. Started with a beautiful romantic dinner arranged by @avikagor (don’t I have the best partner?) , followed by my whole family(including Avika ðŸ˜‰) decorating the whole house for me". "Then a beautiful video created by Avika with almost all my people! The video made me laugh, it made me cry. Since then, it’s mostly been about calls from all the people who love me. Bhaut pyaar karte hain log mujhe. (Especially mere bacche)”.

