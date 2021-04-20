Avika Gor's Anandi Makes A Comeback On Small Screen As 'Balika Vadhu' Airs Again

Colors TV's Balika Vadhu first premiered on July 21, 2008, and went on to air for over 2000 episodes. There is a piece of good news for Avika Gor aka Anandi fans! After ending its run in 2016, the series is ready to air again on the same channel. Recently, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared a picture of young Avika Gor who is dressed up in bridal wear. While sharing the picture, the channel mentioned that the show will be airing again and also revealed the time. Check out when will Balika Vadhu returns to TV.

Avika Gor starrer Balika Vadhu to air again

Colors TV wrote in its caption, "Jagya ki nayi beendni ka swaagat karne aa rahe hain na aap? Dekhiye #BalikaVadhu phir se, shaam 4:30 baje sirf #Colors par" (Are you ready to welcome Jagya's new wife? Watch Balika Vadhu again at 4:30 pm only on Colors). The show is set in rural Rajasthan and revolves around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The last episode of the show aired on July 16, 2016. Earlier in 2020, various TV shows made their comeback on television due to the lockdown. To entertain the audience, shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat aired again after decades.

Balika Vadhu features Avika Gor, late Pratyusha Banerjee, Shashank Vyas, Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri, Mahhi Vij and many more. The first season of the show revolves around Anandi and Jagdish and how they are married when they were kids. They are later on paired up with characters like Ganga and Shiv. The second season, on the other hand, focuses on Anand's daughter Dr. Nandini, also known as Nimboli who was also married when she was young.

About Avika Gor's shows

Avika Gor is known for her character Anandi in the show Balika Vadhu. She started her career as a child artist and then went on to feature in various Telugu movies and Hindi TV series. She made her cinematic debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. She has also appeared in movies like Cinema Choopistha Mava (2015) and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (2019). The actor also featured in the popular fictional TV series Sasural Simar Ka where she played the role of Tanya Sharma.

Promo Image Source: Still From Balika Vadhu