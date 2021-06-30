Avika Gor's Birthday: Boyfriend Milind Wishes Her With A Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Avika Gor just turned a year older on Wednesday and her fans and friends are showering her with major birthday love. Another person who is wholeheartedly celebrating the actor is her beau Milind Chandwani, who penned a long message for Gor and shared an adorable picture of them in an Instagram post. Read along and take a look at the picture as well as what Milind has to say.

Avika Gor’s Birthday: Boyfriend Milind wishes her with a long post on the gram

Actor Avika Gor is popularly known for her roles of Anandi and Roli, in the shows Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. The actor is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and was showered with a bucket full of love, by boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The couple recently made their relationship public and has since been sharing some cutesy pictures with each other.

Milind shared a picture of Avika and himself from a photoshoot, as they sat in a rocky canopy surrounded by greenery. He started the long letter with, “Hey beautiful” and went on to add, “I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You're so passionate about your work”. Further on, in a quirky way, he added one of the recent Instagram trends.

Milind continued, “I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is "I don't believe in soulmates, but... Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar...”. You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I'll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you've got mine”. After which, he added how his life has changed since meeting Avika. It reads, “Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a "Real Hero" on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I'm often identified by your name (Avika Gor's boyfriend) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud. I feel proud of you and proud of being with you. So, clearly, I'm glad that you were born!”.

Concluding his message, Milind wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday once again, my love”. The post has received more than 20k likes since it was shared on Instagram with comments full of love and wishes for Avika. The actor also commented under the post and wrote, “BRB, *happy tears*;” take a look at the comments here.

Image: Milind Chandwani/Instagram

