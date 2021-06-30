Avika Gor's Birthday: Here's How Celebs Wished 'Balika Vadhu' Actor On Her 24th Birthday

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor, who played the role of Anandi, is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Avika has made several announcements about her upcoming projects while her fans and friends are showering birthday wishes. On Avika Gor's birthday, here is how several celebrities are wishing her.

Srishti Vyakaranam wishes Avika Gor

Srishti Vyakaranam took to her Instagram handle to wish Avika on turning 24. She shared a picture of Avika fashioning a white ensemble and wrote, "Happy Birthday Avika". She further wrote, "Have an incredible one you beautiful soul!! May you shine always and smile always.. Love you cutie".

Natasha Doshi showers love on Avika Gor

Natasha Doshi shared one of Avika's posts on her story to wish her. In the story, Natasha wrote, "Happy Birthday Avika!" and added a fire emoji. She further wrote, "Happy birthday to this beautiful girl with even more beautiful heart. Here's wishing you love, light & lots of laughter & happiness. Stay the wonderful soul you are! Ps- we really need a picture".

Aly Goni sends Avika "big hugs"

Aly Goni also used Instagram stories to send birthday wishes to Avika on her birthday. Aly Goni added a crown on Avika's photo and wrote, "Happy birthday darling". He also added a GIF that read "big hugs" to the story.

Sana Makbul shares a funny video with Avika

Sana Makbul went down her memory lane and shared a video of her and Avika via Instagram. The two were seen sharing smiles as Sana recorded a video. In the story, she wrote, "Hey baby y u are so cute. Happy birthday aviiii". Sana also added various emojis to wish Avika.

Kalyaan Dhev shares the first glimpse of Avika from their upcoming movie

Kalyaan Dhev and Avika are working on an unnamed project. On Avika's birthday, her first look from the project was revealed. Kalyaan took to his stories to share Avika's first look and wrote, "Happy Birthday Avika. Always with you the best!". Avika replied to Kalyaan Dhev's story and revealed that Kalyaan wished her at midnight. She wrote, "You won my heart when you wished me at 00:01! I'll never forget this gesture of yours my hero!".

IMAGE: AVIKA GOR'S INSTAGRAM

