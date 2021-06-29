Avika Gor's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Shows Just By The Character Description?

One of the most popular child actresses of the 2000s, Avika Gor became a household name in India after appearing in several popular soap operas. Her childlike innocence and natural flair for acting made her a star over time as she also ventured into acting as an adult. Watched by thousands of viewers, Avika Gor shows were thoroughly enjoyed by the Indian audiences.

Avika Gor's birthday

The young actress will be soon celebrating her birthday on the 30th of June and turning 24-year-old. Apart from shows, the actress has also appeared in several movies in Telugu as Avika Gor's latest movie will be a Telugu release titled Thank you. On the occasion of Avika Gor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test your knowledge of the actress's popular character and guessing her shows just by the character description.

1. One of the most popular Avika Gor shows, this show skyrocketed Avika's fame and made a name for herself in the television industry at a young age. Playing the role of Anandi Singh, Avika portrayed the role with great charm and innocence. The character of Anandi is wedded off at a young age only to be cheated by her groom years later. She then goes on to educate the girls in her village and becoming the Sarpanch. Can you guess the name of the show?

Raajkumar Aaryyan.

Beintehaa.

Naagin (Season 3).

Balika Vadhu.

2. Showing off her versatility in acting, the actress played the role of a headstrong woman named Anushka Sangwan in this show. A woman inspired to become a lawyer fights against the injustice of women in her village and punishes the criminals of society with law and order. The character later goes on to live under a false identity due to a threat to her life.

Laado 2.

Tezz.

Maanja.

Paathshala.

3. The story of two affectionate sisters getting married in the same household takes a wild turn when the brides are exchanged due to a small mishap. Avika played the role of Roli Dwivedi in the drama, sister of Simar Dwivedi and Siddhant's first wife. Can you guess the name of the show?

Raajkumar Aaryyan.

Balika Vadhu.

Sasural Simar Ka.

Tezz.

4. Making a name for herself as a child actress, Avika appeared alongside a famous actress of Bollywood in this show. Playing the role of Rajkumari Bhairvi, Avika essayed the younger version of the princess, who was later played by Yami Gautam. Guess the show from the below options.

Beintehaa.

Naagin (Season 3).

Raajkumar Aaryyan.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3.

Answers:

1. Balika Vadhu.

2. Laado 2.

3. Sasural Simar Ka.

4. Raajkumar Aaryyan

IMAGE- AVIKA GOR'S INSTAGRAM

