Avika Gor's New Music Video 'Dil Ko Mere' Releases, Fans Say Will Listen To It 'everyday'

Balika Vadhu actress, Avika Gor, recently appeared in a music video for Rahul Jain's track titled, Dil Ko Mere. The recent video also featured choreographer and actor, Aadil Khan. The video follows the story of a girl, played by Avika, who calls her ex-boyfriend to meet her 3 days before she's supposed to get married to somebody else.

She then meets with her ex, played by Aadil Khan, and the two reminisce their times together over dinner. The song features several loving moments from their relationship and ends with Avika's wedding day. However, on the day, she decides to walk out at the wedding and runs towards Aadil, who left the ceremony before her.

The music video ends with the two reconciling their relationship. Avika Gor's latest video was released on Youtube, via Zee Music's official channel. The video was released today on May 17, a few hours ago, and has already received more than 200k views on Youtube.

Fans react to Avika Gor's latest video

Avika Gor and Aadil Khan's latest video has received a number of reactions on social media upon its release. Avika shared a clip from the music video on her Instagram handle, announcing its release. Several of Avika's fans and friends responded to the recent announcement.

Artiste Rahul Jain, who is responsible for the vocals and composition of the song also dropped a comment saying "finally". Many of Avika's fans left comments congratulating the actress for her debut music video. Several fans left comments talking about how good the music video was and how amazing Avika was.

Many fans also left comments praising the song itself, talking about how this is now their favourite song. Some fans also talked about how they're going to listen to the song everyday now. Take a look at some of the reactions to the recently released video below.

Avika's upcoming projects

On the work front, Avika Gor is set to appear in two upcoming Telugu movies. The actress will soon be seen in the film, Thank You along with Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna. The film is slated for a 2021 release. The Balika Vadhu actress has also signed on for an untitled project with Kalyan Dev. While not much is known about the project, it will be a Telugu film as well. Nothing more is known about the release dates of the upcoming films.

Image - Avika Gor's Instagram

