Sambhavna Seth's Husband Avinash Dwivedi Speaks About Her Anxiety Attack Situation

Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth was recently hospitalised due to an anxiety attack. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi later took to social media to inform fans about her condition. Sambhavna Seth also thanked all the fans for the constant love and support they have shown her in these tough times.

Husband Avinash Dwivedi speaks about the situation

In an interview with a news portal, Avinash Dwivedi spoke about the entire incident and the events that led up to his wife Sambhavna Seth being hospitalised. Avinash said that he panicked during the entire thing. He added that he had seen Sambhavna suffering the night before and it was very hard for him to watch her go through it. Avinash Dwivedi added that due to this, he called a few hospitals; however, some of them were closed while some were not receiving any calls. It was in the morning that the couple visited a doctor in Juhu where Sambhavna Seth got examined properly.

Avinash further added that the best thing he learnt from this whole incident was to list out the known doctors and try and contact them. He also suggested that since one can get food delivered door to door, people also must come up with a way to do the same for doctors where one can get medical assistance in such emergencies. Avinash Dwivedi further added that since the food delivery thing has been made possible, his idea can also be made possible. He also added that there must be a midway solution to combat things like this in today’s times.

Sambhavna Seth is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors and has made a huge name for herself in the industry. She is also known for starring in the song Aashiqui Mei Teri, which is from 36 China Town. She has also worked in many Bhojpuri films where she went on to work with several Bhojpuri major stars in the industry.

