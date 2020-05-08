Avinesh Rekhi Is A True Family Man & These Pictures Are A Proof; Check Them Out

Avinesh Rekhi is a very popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor began his career with the Arjun Bali’s directorial, Ru Ba Ru (2008), and debuted in the Hindi television industry with Colors TV’s Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat (2012). Avinesh Rekhi is currently known for playing the character of Sarabjit Gill in Choti Sarrdaarni, that airs on Colors TV.

Along with having a successful career in the acting industry for over a decade now, Avinesh is also praised for being the perfect family man. Here’s all about the actor’s family and their adorable pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Avinesh Rekhi is a true family man and here’s proof

Avinesh Rekhi married his eight years long girlfriend, Raisa. The two tied the knot on December 29, 2010. The couple are proud parents to two children, a son, Anraj Rekhi, and a daughter, Avira Rekhi. These pictures are proof that the actor likes to spend as much time possible with his wife and kids.

Avinesh Rekhi’s career

Avinesh Rekhi has played the antagonistic Sultan Kundra in Colors TV's Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actor has parallelly also played the lead, Neeraj Sachdeva in Sony Entertainment Television's Main Naa Bhoolungi.

In 2015, he played Mughal emperor Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2016, he was seen as Akash in &TV's Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.

From 2017 to 2018, he portrayed Uma Shankar Toshniwal opposite Rhea Sharma in Star Plus's Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. Since July 2019, Rekhi is playing Sarabjit Gill in Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni, opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

