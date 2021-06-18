Avneet Kaur And Siddharth Nigam To Come Together Again; New Poster Makes Fans Excited

Indian actors, Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are all set to appear together on-screen once again. The duo aged only 19 years, enjoy a massive fan following on social media as an on-screen couple, and even more so individually. Kaur and Nigam marked their first union with the series, Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga.

The duo was going strong on the show, however, Avneet opted out of the show after season 2. For the unversed, Avneet quit Aladdin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress had suffered from Dengue a while ago and was worried about her health. Since vaccinations had not been made available at the time, the actress decided that it would be better for her to prioritize her health.

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam to reunite?

Avneet Kaur's Instagram handle recently featured a photo with Siddharth Nigam which seems to have broken the internet. The actress shared the photo hinting at a new upcoming project with the caption, "Coming soon @thesiddharthnigam #sidneet". This has led to a number of fans trying to speculate what the actress meant by the caption.

Interestingly, Siddharth Nigam's Instagram also featured a post of the duo. While Kaur shared a monochrome picture of the two of them looking into each other's eyes, Nigam shared a picture of the two of them simply standing next to one another and posing for the camera. Take a look at the posts below -

Fans react to Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam's reunion

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam's recent reunion for a possible new project prompted a number of responses from speculative and excited fans. Several fans dropped comments on Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam's Instagram posts, talking about how excited they were. In fact, the duo's Instagram posts featuring one another have been flooded with over 120k comments, each.

Several fans left comments expressing their love for their favourite on-screen couple. Many fans also left crying emojis along with heart emojis because they couldn't handle the excitement they were feeling. Other fans expressed how they were extremely happy with the fact that the duo was back together for a new project, after a year long hiatus. Take a look at some of the reactions to both posts below -

