Avneet Kaur Gives Herself A New Haircut At Home, Fans Call Her 'barbie Girl'

Mardaani actor Avneet Kaur took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 04, 2021, to share some jazzy photos as shows off her new haircut. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice as they were stunned on seeing Avneet’s haircut.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet Kaur shared a series of pictures where she looks all glamorous in her new haircut. In the pictures, the actor can be seen striking different poses and is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning a white top with puffy sleeves along with a pink checkered skirt. Avneet also completed the look with quirky earrings, hand accessories and opted for a fringe wavy hairdo, winged eye makeup and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Gave myself a new haircut ðŸ¤ªðŸ­ How’s it?” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Avneet shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s haircut, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Awesome!!! Luckily, I'm growing my hair too, so in a few months, give me a haircut too. Yeah?’ Another user wrote, “Looking so cute like Barbie girl”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Avneet Kaur's Instagram provides a glimpse into her various outings. The star does it all, from sharing reels to keeping fans up to date on her projects. She also releases dance videos that gain a lot of attention from her fans. Avneet Kaur's Instagram followers recently surpassed 18 million, adding another feather to her cap. Avneet was overjoyed with the support she received from her fans.

The actor went on to release a video in which she is seen flaunting her traditional appearance. She completed the look with a bindi. Sharing the same, she penned the lyrics of a song which read, "Aesa nahi kahin koi hai. Ghalat fehmi jo bani hai". Soon, Avneet Kaur's video was flooded with endearing comments. Aftab Khan, Priyanka Jha, Anshuman Jha, Chetna Pande, and many others congratulated the 19-year-old star. Watch the video below.

