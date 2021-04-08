Avneet Kaur Hits A Milestone, Celebrates 18 Million Insta Followers With Stunning Video

Avneet Kaur, who has worked in films, web shows, television dramas, music albums, and several other ventures, added another feather to her cap as her Instagram followers surpassed 18 million on Wednesday. Avneet was elated with the love her fans showered upon her. She dropped a video in which she flaunted her traditional look. To compliment her saree, she even wore a bindi. Sharing the same, she penned the lyrics of a song which read, "Aesa nahi kahin koi hai. Ghalat fehmi jo bani hai."

Meanwhile, to mark her victory, she posted another set of pictures and gave a close-up look of her outfit. She added, "18 million," followed with a green heart. Soon, Avneet Kaur's video and photos were flooded with endearing comments. Aftab Khan, Chetna Pande, Anshuman Jha, Priyanka Jha, and many others congratulated the 19-year-old star.

Avneet Kaur's Instagram hits 18 million followers

Avneet Kaur's Instagram gives a peek into her different outings. Right from sharing reels to updating fans on her projects, the star does it all. She also drops dance videos that garner a lot of attention from her followers. Meanwhile, she also posts pictures from her vacay diaries. She recently starred in a music album titled Kinne Saalan Baad, by Goldie Sohel, alongside Rohan Mehra. The song is presented by Anshul Garg, and produced by Manash Borthakur and Goldie Sohel. Sharing a snippet from her album, she expressed, "And it’s out finally. Do watch and let me know your views! Happy Avneetians day everyone!." She remarked that it is a gift from her to all her lovely fans.

Avneet Kaur's photos from her trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan, also went viral on the image-sharing platform. She also posted an array of pics from Jodhpur- The Sun City and mentioned, "We’ve worked so hard to be here we can afford to slow down and enjoy the view." On the work front, she was seen in another track titled, Tera Hoon Na. Kaur said that "love is the greatest refreshment in life" and unveiled the emotional number on Valentine’s Day. She also called it a "heart fluttering track".