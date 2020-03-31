Avneet Kaur Is Quite Creative When It Comes To Decorating Rooms; See Pics

Tik Tok has been instrumental in providing a platform to various aspiring artists. Some of the famous Tik Tok stars in India include Manjul Khattar, Garima Chaurasia, Ritika Badiani, and many more. Avneet Kaur is one such star who has got a massive following on Tik Tok where her videos are watched religiously by fans. The actor is currently making the most of her time at home during the lockdown. Read further to know how she gave a distinct look to her room during this period of self-quarantine.

Avneet Kaur gives a beautiful makeover to her room

The self-quarantine mode has hit the complete nation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Like other celebrities, Tik Tok star Avneet Kaur is using her time to indulge in creative activities. The Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor took to her Instagram to share how she modified her room. She gave a distinct look with tassels over her bed. She also used innovating lighting all over and also shared a glimpse of the hanging decorations on the tiles. Her pictures show that she is quite creative when it comes to decorating rooms.

On the personal front

Avneet shoots many of her videos with her co-star from Aladdin, Siddharth Nigam. Long back, the two were also rumoured to be dating each other. However, it was last year when the duo opened up about their relationship. It was when Avneet had wished Siddharth on his birthday and called him her 'favourite person'. Siddarth had replied with a "Love you". The duo also appeared in Chandra Nandini as Charumati and Bindusara.

