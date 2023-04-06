Ayaz Khan Reveals Daughter Dua's Face For The First Time With Adorable Photos

Ayaz Khan and his wife, Jannat, are currently embracing the parenthood phase. They recently revealed the face of their daughter Dua for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby girl in December last year.

The actor took to social media and shared two photos. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen adorably gazing at their little munchkin. Dua looked cute in a white floral frock and pink head-band. Another photo gave a closer glimpse of their three-month-old daughter. She can be seen smiling while looking at the camera.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor wrote, "Meet our greatest blessing...Dua." Take a look at the photos below:

As soon as he dropped the photos, several celebrities including Kishwer Merchantt, Mahima Maheshwari, Ridhima Pandit and Drashti Dhami among others took to the comment section and poured their love on the little one. Kishwer penned, "Itni pretty Dua." While, Mahima Maheshwari wrote, "Pretty," Drashti commented, "Omgggggggggggggggggggggggggg."

Ayaz Khan and Jannat embracing parenthood

Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat are proud parents to a baby girl. They welcomed Dua on December 21, 2022. The actor announced the news of their baby's arrival by sharing a photo, wherein Dua can be seen holding his fingers. Announcing the news on their social media, Ayaz wrote, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

Take a look at the post below:

The couple decided to embrace parenthood after five years of marriage. The Dill Mill Gaye actor shared that they had an arranged marriage so they decided to spend first few years in knowing each other better.