'Aye Mere Humsafar' Star Pooja Singh Reveals She Didn't Have To Audition For Her Roles

Television actor Pooja Singh, who currently essays the role of Divya Kothari in Dangal TV's soap opera Aye Mere Humsafar, recently revealed that she hasn't ever auditioned for the roles she has played on-screen. After kickstarting her career on Indian television with Sony TV's Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, she has appeared in multiple daily soaps including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Although she has worked in some highly-popular television shows, Pooja never had to audition for her roles in these shows and was rather offered the roles upfront by the makers.

Pooja Singh speaks about her 'unpredictable journey'

Pooja Singh, who set foot into the television industry in 2011, shot to fame after essaying the role Emily Rathi in Star Plus' widely-watched soap opera, Diya Aur Baati Hum, from 2013-2016. After bidding adieu to the Star Plus show, she was roped in to play Forum Suyog Bhanushali in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak, in 2017. Currently, along with starring in Dangal TV's Aye Mere Humsafar, Pooja continues to be a part of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki since 2018. However, did you know she didn't have to audition for any of these roles?

Spilling the beans on the same, a spokesperson of Pooja Singh quoted her saying, "until now, all the roles which are closest to my heart and important to me, are fortunately the ones I were offered upfront and did not have to audition for. Be it Diya Aur Baati Hum, Aye Mere Humsafar or Shakti, I didn't audition for any of them. It is possible that I had auditioned for another role in the past and the producers might've liked me. Maybe that is why they connected with me again and offered me the role. My journey has been unpredictable, the roles which I auditioned for in the past I wasn't selected for but those which I did not have to, I was made an offer".

Shedding some light on her character Divya in Aye Mere Humsafar, she adds, "The role of Divya Kothari in Aye Mere Humsafar is my life-changing role. It was like a blessing for me and also for everybody on set be it the directors, technicians or actors. We all got work in our respective fields during the lockdown when things were difficult for everyone".

(Includes: PR)

